Top News
Trudeau announces funding to twin highway from Sutherland's River to Antigonish
Back in Antigonish and on the Bauer stage
Paqtnkek Bike Rodeo 2018
Cyr and Reddy capture both racing titles
Doherty captures Canadian championship in close competition
Coach Chisholm honoured over weekend
Residential and commercial units coming to Main Street
Highland Games spectacle lights up Antigonish
Girls gaining business ideas through GIVE
Oh no!
Page not found
We can't seem to locate the page you are looking for.
The url could have been entered incorrectly, or the page could have been misplaced.
Please use our search tool below or head back to the homepage.